The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Stephanie Ciara Brooks, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Daniel Duenas, originally sentenced to probation for endangerment per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Autumn Burgess, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Adolfo Rodriguez, originally sentenced to probation for endangerment, a Cass 6 felony, and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.