The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Javier Carrasco Silva, sentenced to probation for aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Dawn Bryndis Hodge, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Riverside County, Calif., and extradited Oct. 29 to the Yuma County jail.
• Stephen Christopher Vigil, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Rogelio Tafolla, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.