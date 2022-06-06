The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Gilberto Cuevas Lopez, sentenced to probation for endangerment, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on May 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ernesto Mejia Ruiz, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alfred Garcia, sentenced to probation for attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daniel Manzano Lopez, sentenced to probation for attempted trafficking in stolen property, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but wass arrested May 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.