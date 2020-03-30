The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Misty Rose Einberger, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daniel John Cannon, originally sentenced to probation for possession of paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Charles Michael Roe, originally sentenced to probation for burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Justin Kinney, originally sentenced to probation for burglary in the second degree, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 19 by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office and will be extradited to the Yuma County jail.