The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Fernando Silva, originally to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Isaiah Kanji Hotta, originally sentenced to probation for driving while under the extreme influence of intoxicating liquor while having a blood-alcohol concentration of .20 or more, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and endangerment, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Duane Richard OKeefe, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Martha Placensia-Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for attempted Importation of dangerous drugs, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.