The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Fernando Silva, originally to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Isaiah Kanji Hotta, originally sentenced to probation for driving while under the extreme influence of intoxicating liquor while having a blood-alcohol concentration of .20 or more, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and endangerment, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Duane Richard OKeefe, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Martha Placensia-Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for attempted Importation of dangerous drugs, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

