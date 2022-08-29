The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Donald George Fritz, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was srrested Aug. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Esai Marquez, sentenced to probation for attempted burglary in the second degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Glen Allen Gift, sentenced to probation for attempted sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Aug. 9 to the Yuma County jail.
• Julio Cesar Cortez, sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 15 in the Yuma County jail.