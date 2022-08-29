The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Donald George Fritz, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was srrested Aug. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

