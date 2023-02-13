The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Angel Delgadillo, sentenced to probation for Criminal Damage, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Michael C. Hernandez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jacob Cody Allison, sentenced to probation for Unlawful Flight From Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Jan. 24 to the Yuma County jail.
• Angela Godwin, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.