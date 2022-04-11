The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Cierra Faye Kirby, originally convicted of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested on March 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Joseph Frank Enriquez, originally convicted of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Terresa Lynn Welden, originally convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Whitman County, Washington, and extradited March 19 to the Yuma County jail.
• Vanessa Villasenor, originally convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6x undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Weber County, Utah, and extradited March 18 to the Yuma County jail.