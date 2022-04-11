The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Cierra Faye Kirby, originally convicted of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested on March 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Joseph Frank Enriquez, originally convicted of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Terresa Lynn Welden, originally convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Whitman County, Washington, and extradited March 19 to the Yuma County jail.

Vanessa Villasenor, originally convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6x undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Weber County, Utah, and extradited March 18 to the Yuma County jail.

