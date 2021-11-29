Yuma – The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Ricardo Rubio, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated domestic violence, a Class 5 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Oct. 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Gadge Thomas Carter, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Nov. 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• D’Andre Jermaine Norman, originally sentenced to probation for theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony, and theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Nov. 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Juan Ramon Duenas Jr., originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Nov. 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.