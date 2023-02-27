The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Albert Lee Perez, convicted of Attempted Aggravated Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on Feb. 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jasmine Cheyenne Harps, convicted of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested Feb. 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Manuel Agustin Carlos, convicted of Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Luis Angel Castro, convicted of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.