The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Sarah Tess Miller, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Bianca Roxann Macias, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Luis Alvarez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited on May 20 to the Yuma County jail.
• Virgilio Perez, originally sentenced to probation for misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.