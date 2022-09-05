The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Eduardo Venegas, sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug, 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Brenda Edith LeyvaSoriano, sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Brandon Roy Ewing, sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Crystal Isamar Espinoza, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but wasas arrested Aug. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.