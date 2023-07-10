The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jesus Renteria, sentenced to probations for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Manuel Guerrero, sentenced to probation for Attempted Importation of Dangerous Drugs, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Adnan Carillo, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but arrested was arrested June 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Michael Julius Lance Nerva, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.