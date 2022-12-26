The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Laura Veronica Cochran, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County, Calif., and extradited Dec. 9 to the Yuma County jail.
• Brittany Lynn Jim, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Henry Ornelas Garcia, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Dawn Bryndis Hodge, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Riverside County, Calif., and extradited Dec. 14 to the Yuma County jail.