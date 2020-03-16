The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• German Hernandez Jr., originally sentenced to probation for attempted kidnapping per domestic violence, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was later arrested on March 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Pedro Manuel Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alejandro Bravo, originally sentenced to probation for child abuse per domestic violence, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Michael David Ramos, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of a means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.