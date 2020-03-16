The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

German Hernandez Jr., originally sentenced to probation for attempted kidnapping per domestic violence, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was later arrested on March 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Pedro Manuel Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Alejandro Bravo, originally sentenced to probation for child abuse per domestic violence, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Michael David Ramos, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of a means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Tags

Recommended for you