The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Angel Ortega Martinez, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Three, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 15, 2023, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Raymond Robles, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony and Modified Count One, Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 15, 2023, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Jaime Rodriguez, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count one, Attempted Misconduct Involving Weapons, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on Aug. 15, 2023, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Jonathan Solis, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on Aug. 16, 2023, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.