The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Isabelle Nicole Ornelas, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony; theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony, and burglary in the third degree, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested May 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Dawn Marie Slater, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested May 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alicia Marie Woodard, originally sentenced to probation for criminal damage, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested May 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kramer McDonald, originally sentenced to probation for theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested May 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.