The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• James Boyd Hadlock, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Enrique Zambrano-Ruiz, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jaime Kim Turner, Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Victor Franklin Garrett, originally sentenced to probation for theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.