The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Eric David Silva Jr was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony and Amended Count One: Attempted Possession of Narcotic Drug, a class five felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Nov. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Francisco Javier Lemus was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count One: Possession of Marijuana, a class six undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Nov. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Salvador Ceballos was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony and Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Nov. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Velia Trinidad Molina was originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Modified Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but on Oct. 31was arrested in Pinal County and incarcerated in their jail. On Nov. 10, she was extradited to the Yuma County jail.