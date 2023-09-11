The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
- Michael Robert Rodriguez, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug.15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Juan Gabriel Martinez, Sr., sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Amended Count Four, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 18, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Trivone Jafari Brown, sentenced to a term of probation for the following: Count One, Theft, a class six felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 19, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
- Joseph Steven Tellez, sentenced to a term of probation or the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine. He absconded from supervision and was arrested on Aug. 20, and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.