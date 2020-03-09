The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Kimberly Noyola Burgos, originally sentenced to probation for attempted importation of dangerous drugs, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Anthony James Betts, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony, and criminal trespassing per domestic violence, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Juan Alberto Ruiz, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Moises Marion Gonzalez, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.