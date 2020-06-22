The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jennifer Darlene Thacker, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Porterville, Calif., and extradited to the Yuma County jail June 12.
• David Marcus Rodriguez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Obed Adrian Siquerios, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Joshua Allen Bingham, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.