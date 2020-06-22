The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Jennifer Darlene Thacker, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Porterville, Calif., and extradited to the Yuma County jail June 12.

David Marcus Rodriguez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Obed Adrian Siquerios, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Joshua Allen Bingham, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

