The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Heather Renee Palomares, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs While a Minor Present, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested on May 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Tammy Marie Flesher, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Pima County and extradited May 13 to the Yuma County jail.
• Miguel Angel McGhee, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Esther Jasmin Sanchez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and criminal trespassing in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.