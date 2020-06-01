The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Heather Renee Palomares, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs While a Minor Present, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested on May 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Tammy Marie Flesher, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Pima County and extradited May 13 to the Yuma County jail.

Miguel Angel McGhee, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Esther Jasmin Sanchez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and criminal trespassing in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

