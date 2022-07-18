The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Anthony Paul Basolet, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ivan Alexis Castro, originally sentenced to probation for attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kory Marshall Kay, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christian Arrizon, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited June 21 to the Yuma County jail.