The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Gustavo Tellez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Carlos Galavis, originally sentenced to probation for forgery, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus De La Torre, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Andrew Bruce Thomas, originally sentenced to probation for attempted importation of a narcotic drug, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.