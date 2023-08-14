The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Gildardo Renteria Sanchez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 6.

