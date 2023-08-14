The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Gildardo Renteria Sanchez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 6.
• Serena Teresa Esperanza, sentenced to probation for Facilitation to Commit Trafficking in Stolen Property in the First Degree, Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 7.
• Michael Angelo Morales, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 9.
• Heather Marie Grissom, sentenced to probation for Facilitation to Commit Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 9.