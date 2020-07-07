The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Justin Victor Widstrand, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of a means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ronald Richard Amavisca, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Lucio Guerrero Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Nigel Patrick Berry, originally sentenced to probation for attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 25 in San Diego and is awaiting extradition to the Yuma County jail.