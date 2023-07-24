The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Ruben Cabrera, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• John Ortiz-Sanchez, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jackie Darrell Parcell, sentenced to probation for Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, an undesignated Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Forbush, sentenced to probation for Possession of Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.