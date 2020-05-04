The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Andres Covarrubias, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Roy Orozco, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Maricopa County and extradited to the Yuma County jail April 24.
• Manuel Guerrero III, originally sentenced to probation for attempted failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kasarah Oran, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.