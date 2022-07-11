The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Christopher Wynne Forbush, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Priscilla Alarcon, originally sentenced to probation for resisting arrest, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited June 14 to the Yuma County jail.

Gadge Thomas Carter, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Vontay Jamond Williams, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Riverside County, Calif., and extradited June 17 to the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you