The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Christopher Wynne Forbush, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Priscilla Alarcon, originally sentenced to probation for resisting arrest, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited June 14 to the Yuma County jail.
• Gadge Thomas Carter, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Vontay Jamond Williams, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Riverside County, Calif., and extradited June 17 to the Yuma County jail.