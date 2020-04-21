The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Krystal Marie Thurman, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Karla Maria Catanzaro, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated offense. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Roberta Thomas, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Laurel Elizabeth David, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated offense. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.