The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Casiano Acosta, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Dwayne Porter, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Chase Troy, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Pyper Duran, sentenced to probation for Theft, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.