The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Benjamin Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Miguel Jose Nieto, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Heather Ann Abair, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited to the Yuma County jail July 14.
• Daniel Munoz Paz, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.