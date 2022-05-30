The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Patrick Augustin Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited April 29 to the Yuma County jail.

Charles R. Swezey, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Diego County, Calif., and extradited May 2 to the Yuma County jail.

Sean Robert Meixsell, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Clark County, Nev., and extradited May 4 to the Yuma County jail.

Sarah Isabel Castanon, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

