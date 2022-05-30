The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Patrick Augustin Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited April 29 to the Yuma County jail.
• Charles R. Swezey, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Diego County, Calif., and extradited May 2 to the Yuma County jail.
• Sean Robert Meixsell, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Clark County, Nev., and extradited May 4 to the Yuma County jail.
• Sarah Isabel Castanon, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.