Even though she’s now living over 2,600 miles away from her father in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Claudia ‘Paty’ Franco Hartz takes the time to text her father “just about every day.”
“She’s a really loving, caring kid; I still call her a kid but she’s 47 years old,” her father, John Franco, remarked laughingly. “She communicates with me every day. I’m just happy and thrilled that, you know, I had the pleasure of going down for graduation.”
Said graduation took place in Hawaii in May 2023. Paty already graduated from Yuma High School in 1993 and earned her bachelor’s from Arizona State University but she ended up returning to school during COVID for her Master’s. Her parents, John and Delia, were immensely proud that day.
And now, a few months later, they have yet another reason to be proud of her. As a community health educator for Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center, she’s helping Maui residents process their trauma from the fires that devastated Lahaina in early August.
As a parent, John can’t help but worry some – but his concern is tempered with belief in the importance of her cause.
“That’s the thing about it, you know? I worry a lot,” he said. “But I know that she’s doing right now God’s work and she’s helping out. To me, that’s the number one thing. She’s always been that way. Once she got into the nursing program in at ASU, she said, ‘Dad. My life is gonna change.’ And I told her, ‘You go for it.’”
John described that Paty is very dedicated to her work – “She loves it, she loves it, she loves it” – but he was still quite surprised that she was sent “right there at ground zero.”
“I told her, ‘Remember one thing, mija. Don’t let your emotions get to you. Remember that,’” he recounted. “And she says, ‘Okay, Dad, okay, Dad, I know where you’re coming from.’”
Paty’s studies at ASU were what originally brought her to Hawaii. She majored in Chicano Studies with a focus on Community Health and because of her interest in Hispanic migration to Hawaii, she did an independent study there. Now, she’s living in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island and has been in social work for a long time. She’s quite familiar with the job’s demands by this point.
“We do experience disasters here in Hawaii,” she said. “You know, we had the volcano eruptions and we get tsunami alerts. Part of behavioral health is really to listen to people and empathize with their trauma. And that’s one of the things that we will be doing in Maui, is that what we’ve heard from other people that do the job like that I do, is that Maui residents have experienced a large trauma, right?
“They’ve lost friends, they’ve lost children, they’ve lost coworkers and family members. And people want to share their story and they want to share what they lived through on that day. And that’s one of the one of the big reasons that we’ll go out to Maui is to provide that mental health care.”
When asked how people in her field help others navigate such profound trauma, she explained that the key is listening.
“The best thing to do is listen, honestly,” she said. “That’s the best thing for a counselor, social worker and voluntary social work in all trades, in behavioral health, in the medical setting, in the school setting is to listen to the person you’re working with, and then provide coping skills – but always, always if the client is okay with that.
“We always say we meet the client where they’re at so if the client’s ready to go through some coping skills, then we will do that. But I think the biggest skill in social work is to be a good listener.”
For Maui residents specifically, Paty described that they’ll be grieving many things.
“They’ve lost, like I mentioned, family and the friends but many of them have lost their home and they’ve also lost their workplace,” she said. “Lahaina was known as a large tourist place for vacation and that was lost as well so a lot of people lost their employment.”
The Community Health Center Paty works for is a federally qualified one, meaning that service is provided regardless of one’s ability to pay. With federal grants, Medicaid, Medicare and private grants, federally qualified health centers (FQHC) like Paty’s are able to provide care at a lower cost.
In the case of Maui residents now, the services provided are totally free of charge. Additionally, Paty and her coworkers are offering their help unpaid.
“Our work is done with grants and donations and so our flights to Maui, we are paying for it as a community health center and the supplies too,” she said. “But all of us that are going are off the clock. We decided that we won’t get paid for our time there. Even though it’s it’s during working hours, we’re off the clock when we provide this service to Maui.”
Elaborating on that, Paty almost tearfully said, “At times like this – Oh boy, and I don’t want to cry – but at times like this, you can really see the aloha spirit in Hawaii and how community comes together.”
From what her father has heard of the situation, he commented that the heartbreak Hawaii’s community is pulling through is an astonishing one.
“The photographs that you see from over there and the way people are right now, they’re all confused because this actually never happened to them,” he said. “And I have a friend, his name is David Lopez and he lives on Maui and I haven’t heard from him since. Hopefully, he’s doing all right.”
David might not be one of the missing from the wildfires but up to 1,100 people are currently missing while 115 are confirmed to have died as of Aug. 24, 2023. John continued to note that even at faroff distances from Maui, “you could smell the smoke.”
“I really can’t say that much because I’m not there,” he said. “But I could say that God’s the answer to everything. And [Paty’s] doing fine. She’s worried, but not to the point that she will go ahead and start pulling out.”
In fact, Paty – whose family roots in Yuma go back as far as 1910 when her grandfather emigrated from Mexico – commented that even all the way out in Yuma, her community can do their part to help.
“If anyone in the Yuma community wants to continue helping then they can reach out to Hawai’i Island Community Health Center – that’s my workplace – for us to continue doing the work that we do,” she finished.
To help Paty’s cause, Yumans can donate by visiting https://www.hicommunityhealthcenter.org/donate/.
