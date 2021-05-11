PHOENIX – Arizona voters will get to decide next year whether to let children who came to this country illegally attend state universities and community colleges paying no more tuition than other state residents.
Four Republicans sided with all 29 Democrats Monday to provide the margin of victory for SCR 1044. With a prior 17-13 vote in the Senate, that sends the measure directly to the 2022 ballot; it does not need the input of Gov. Doug Ducey.
But there is no guarantee the change the measure proposes ever will take place.
SCR 1044 in essence is asking voters to overturn part of Proposition 300, a 2006 ballot measure that denies various public benefits to those not in the country legally. That includes any form of subsidized tuition.
It was approved by a margin of 71-29%.
Since that time, however, the Obama administration began the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It allows people who arrived in this country illegally as children to remain and even to work if they meet certain conditions.
Based on that, the Maricopa community college system and, later, the Arizona Board of Regents agreed to let DACA recipients pay in-state tuition.
But the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that is precluded by Proposition 300. The 2022 vote would remove that legal impediment.
Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, who engineered Monday’s vote despite opposition from a majority of her own caucus, said it is in the long-term interest of the state to ensure that more children who have gone to Arizona high schools have the chance to get a higher education. She said the state’s economy is on the upswing.
“But without an increasing number of college graduates, these gains cannot hold,’’ she said.
Udall was not alone.
“We have high-tech jobs that are coming here,’’ said Rep. David Cook, R-Globe.
“We need a trained and educated labor force for these multi-billion dollar industries that are flocking to this state,’’ he continued. “And where are we going to find them?’’
Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, said, however, he believes this will become a magnet for illegal immigration.
He said it would be one thing if the measure applied only to “dreamers,’’ the youngsters who were brought here as children who now are in the federal government’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Instead anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school after spending at least two years in the state would qualify, regardless of legal status.
But Rep. Joel John, R-Arlington, rejected that premise that this will lead to an increase in illegal immigration.
John, who comes from a farming family, said the people who make the trek across the desert are looking for immediate work for themselves.
“They’re not thinking 15 years down the road ‘My kid’s going to be able to pay less in tuition,’ ‘’ he said.
Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, said that, for him, the issue is simple.
“Americans should not have to pay for non-American citizens – illegals – giving them favored status for their trespass and invasion into America,’’ he said. Fillmore said this amounts to “dollars stolen by our taxes that we pay in this state for people who are not of this country, that are not deserving.
Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, sought to put that into dollars and cents, saying the difference between resident tuition and what is charged to out-of-state residents – the amount that those not here legally can pay to attend – is about $24,000 a year.
“Why should a non-U.S. citizen get that benefit?’’ he said, saying the price tag could run into “potentially hundreds of millions of dollars over the coming years to subsidize the cost of college for people who aren’t even American citizens.’’
Some of Monday’s debate mirrored the whole discussion of illegal immigration that led to the 2006 ballot measure. And it is likely to be repeated in the months between now and November 2022.