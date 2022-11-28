The arts community turned out to support arts and culture during a recent work session of the Yuma City Council.
“We’re here today to let you know that we believe Yuma plays a significant role in future plans to advocate for public support and private funding for arts and culture organizations and ask you to be our partners with us moving forward,” said Rose Ann Forte, board chairman of Arizona Citizens for the Arts.
Arizona Citizens for the Arts advocates for public support and funding in all forms for arts and culture organizations across the state. This includes advocating and encouraging investments from federal, state, city and all community resources, including philanthropy.
Forte and Mark Feldman, board chairman of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, provided an overview of their organizations and spoke about the importance of arts and culture in communities.
In attendance were also Forte’s fellow board member Russ Jones, who is also president of the Arizona Heritage Alliance, and Patrick McWhortor, the organization’s CEO.
The Arts Commission, a state agency, provides grants, programs, services and leadership in support of the arts and arts learning.
“In partnership with arts organizations, schools, festivals, and individual artists, we hope to celebrate Arizona’s diverse communities and rich cultural traditions, inspire creativity, grow local economies and enhance the quality of life for all Arizona. We want all Arizonans to engage and participate in the arts,” Feldman said.
The National Endowment for the Arts provides funding every year, with the state matching it. This year the commission received about $1 million, a number that hasn’t changed for about 30 years.
“We hoped that that number would go up, but that doesn’t seem likely,” Feldman said.
The NEA money is matched by funding from the Arizona Corporation Commission. “When any of you file a Corporation Commission report, you pay a fee, we get a third of that. Keep filling out those reports every year,” he noted.
Each year, the organization also hopes for money from the state. “Sometimes we get some money. Other times we don’t. This year we got a state appropriation of $5 million. That was big for us,” Feldman said.
From 2020-23, Yuma received funding of $231,362, with the following grants handed out: Ballet Yuma $15,200, Children’s Museum of Yuma County $25,770, Yuma Orchestra Association $10,250, Arizona Western College Foundation $7,392, and Cocopah Indian Tribe $7,500.
Federal and state pandemic relief grants included the following: Ballet Yuma $25,000, Children’s Museum of Yuma County $15,000, Yuma Arts and Culture Commission $17,500, Littlewood Fine Art $6,000, Yuma Art Center $22,000, Yuma Orchestra Association $20,000, and Emergency Support to Working Artists $8,500.
Other grants included: Ballet Yuma $7,500, Children’s Museum of Yuma County $5,000, Yuma Arts and Culture Commission $25,500, Littlewood Fine Art $5,000, Yuma Arts Symposium $3,000, and Yuma Orchestra Association $3,000.
“Keep having your organizations apply to the arts organization for money. We want to give it out,” Feldman said. “Why do we do this? Why do we think this is a good idea? Because we believe that the arts enhance education, that the arts build equality and creative workforce and that the arts increase each of our quality of lives in so many different ways.”
The commission’s goal moving forward is to exceed the $5 million in funding. “Every year it’s a fight, but we’ll keep making that fight. Our focus is to encourage local communities’ public representatives to continue to fund the arts wherever they may be, just like our partners and Arizona citizens,” Feldman said.
“We want to focus on understanding what cities like yours need and how we partner together. And we want to leverage the gifts that we get to increase and grow them, and so our hope is that we can build together an environment where we work together to enhance one another’s communities and create an environment where the vibrancy that we experienced here today in Yuma is something that can happen all over the state. We know that big organizations, medium-sized organizations and small organizations all benefit from this, and we want to help you do that,” he added.
Forte pointed out the connection between arts and the economy. “The business of arts and culture drives tourism, economic development and the quality of life for Yumans.”
While the commission received one-time funding of $5 million, it means the budget next year starts at zero “and we got to fight again,” Forte said, adding, “So we’re here today to tell you that Yumans care about this subject matter, as evidenced by those who took the time to show up today.”
In attendance were representatives from Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., Arizona Western College, Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Yuma County Airport Authority, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Yuma, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Mainstreet Entrepreneurs and NexGen as well as arts organizations, artists and citizens who support and collaborate with arts and culture projects around Yuma.
“What I’m here to tell you today is that the council can rest assured that when it comes time to make budgeting decisions locally and at the state level, your community is behind your supportive efforts. When we are making the case for state and federal support, it is the local voices that can be most powerful. So this is our effort to let you understand this truth,” she said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls acknowledged the “many friends in the arts community here tonight that have just helped this resurgence in our community, throughout our whole area, that has really made a difference, and I appreciate everyone’s efforts and encourage you to continue.”
He noted that in the past he has written letters in support of state funding and has talked to legislators about it. “I think it’s an important thing we continue to look for. And as a council, I think we’re pretty consistent in looking for opportunities for public art.”