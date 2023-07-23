The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn the community of the current rise in Cryptocurrency scams.
What is cryptocurrency? Cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that exists only electronically. To buy cryptocurrency, people use their phone, computer, or a cryptocurrency ATM. Some common cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin and Ether, but there are many different cryptocurrencies being created.
Just like other fraud schemes, the scammer pretends to be someone you trust to convince you to send them money by buying and sending cryptocurrency. This includes impersonating your boss, a celebrity, your bank, utility company, or the government. They will text, call, email, or send messages on social media. Be on alert and do not click links or call numbers provided in messages. Research the proper number on your own for verification of legitimacy.
Do not call back the number that appears on your cellphone! Scammers use spoofing technology which links the number you see (which you believe to be legitimate) to their number in order to pull you deeper into their scam. Call your institution directly, or better yet go into your institution and speak with their staff!
The bad news about crypto scams is that it’s essentially impossible to get your money back. The Federal Trade Commission states that once you send cryptocurrency to another person, they have to willingly send it back to you or you can consider your digital assets lost forever. Cryptocurrency accounts are not backed by a government, therefore it is not insured like U.S. dollars deposited into an FDIC-insured bank account. Which means the government has no obligation to step in and help get your money back
To stay safe, your best bet is spotting the signs of a crypto scam early so you can avoid it.
Only scammers demand payment in cryptocurrency. No legitimate business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency in advance – not to buy something, and not to protect your money. That is always a scam.
Scammers will guarantee profits or big returns. Do not trust people who promise you can quickly and easily make money in the crypto markets. Since all of this transpires on the Internet, scammers create fake websites which provide you with images and information supporting their scam.
Finally, simply do not pay anyone who contacts you unexpectedly, demanding payment with cryptocurrency.
Stay tuned to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office new column for the most recent updates on trending crimes, fraud safety tips, and scam alerts. Stay safe.