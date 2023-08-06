Phone scams have been a prevalent problem for years, and unfortunately, they continue to evolve and become more sophisticated in 2023. Scammers are always coming up with new tactics to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over their money, personal information, or even their identity. Here are some of the most common ones we see in Yuma County:
The “Government Agency Scam”
Scammers will call and claim to be from a government agency and threaten legal action or arrest if the victim does not pay a supposed warrant or debt immediately. In reality, no government agency will ever call and demand immediate payment over the phone. If you receive a call like this, hang up and report it to your local law enforcement.
The “Computer Hacker Scam”
Scammers will call and claim that there is an issue with the victim’s computer, stating it has been hacked, and convincing the victim to give the caller access to their computer in order to track and fix the issue. They may ask for the victim’s personal information/credit card number to resolve the issue. If you are concerned about your computer, remove it from the Internet and shut it down. Take it to a certified repairman to examine it for viruses or malware programs.
The “Grandparent (Family) Scam”
Scammers will call and pose as family members, claiming to be in trouble and in need of money immediately. They persuade victims who become distressed and get them to pay bogus fees, fines, or ransoms by sending a wire transfer or gift cards to resolve the matter. If you receive a call like this, it is best to verify the identity of the caller before getting worried. Call other family members to confirm the story; we recommend not answer or confirm any of the caller’s personal questions, as they often are able to obtain information, which they then use to confuse you.
Finally, a new phone scam on the rise is the “bank scam.” Scammers will call and claim to be from the victim’s bank, stating their accounts have been compromised, and telling them to protect their funds by transferring the funds to a crypto-wallet. If this occurs, immediately hang up and call law enforcement.
In all of the scams identified, your cellphone is the main instrument of the scam! DO NOT USE THE REDIAL FUNCTION ON YOUR PHONE, and contact local law enforcement.
The scammers are using easily available spoofing technology, which makes the call appear to be coming from a legitimate government agency/bank/family member. If you use the redial function on your phone, it will send you to the scammer’s phone, not to the legitimate person. Always hang-up, dial the legitimate number directly yourself or go verify the information in person.
In conclusion, phone scams continue to be a frequent problem today and it is important to stay vigilant and aware of the tactics that many people are falling victim to. If you have fallen victim to a scam, please report it and provide the details to your local law enforcement.