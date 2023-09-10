The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise computer users to be wary of online tech support scammers. Tech support fraudsters pose as customer service or tech representatives claiming to be from reputable well-known companies. Tech support cons typically start in one of two ways: an unsolicited phone call or a pop-up warning on your computer or device.
These scammers will call and declare that there is an issue with the victim’s computer, stating it has been hacked, and convincing them into giving access to their computer in order to track and fix the issue. Victims are often convinced to install a free software on their computers to allow them to monitor, manipulate, and perform actions within the victims’ computers, which will also be used to open virtual currency accounts to facilitate the liquidation of their bank accounts. If remote access to their computer is not provided, they may ask the victim for personal information/credit card number to resolve the issue.
It is important to remember companies, such as Microsoft, will never call you (unless you call them first). Legitimate customer and tech support representatives will never initiate unsolicited contact with customers nor demand immediate payment or request payment via prepaid gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.
Recommendations for Protection:
- If a pop-up or error message appears with a phone number, do not call the number. Error and warning messages never include phone numbers.
- Resist the pressure to act quickly. Criminals will urge the victim to act fast to protect their device or account.
- Do not give unknown, unverified persons remote access to devices or accounts.
- Ensure computer anti-virus, security and malware protection is up to date and settings are enabled to reduce pop-ups. Regularly scan your computer for malware, and run a scan immediately after getting a scam pop-up.
- Do not download or visit a website that an unknown person may direct you to.
- Do get rid of a fake virus alert message by shutting down your browser. You can do this on a Windows PC by pressing Control-Alt-Delete and bringing up the Task Manager. On a Mac, press the Option, Command and Esc (Escape) keys, or use the Force Quit command from the Apple menu.
- Do not trust caller ID readings as criminals often spoof names and numbers to appear legitimate. Let unknown numbers go to voice mail and do not call unknown numbers back.
DO NOT USE THE REDIAL FUNCTION ON YOUR PHONE, and contact local law enforcement TO CONTACT YOUR INSTITUTION. The scammers are using easily available spoofing technology, which makes the call appear to be coming from a legitimate government agency/bank/family member. If you use the redial function on your phone, it will send you to the scammers’ phone, not to the legitimate agency. Always hang-up, dial the institution directly yourself or go into their offices to verify the information.
If you have fallen victim to this scam, take action to protect your identity and your accounts by contacting your financial institutions and report it to law enforcement. For further security, change all passwords if the scammer had access to your device and consider having your computer professionally inspected and cleaned. Finally, expect additional attempts at contact as scammers often share their victim database information.