The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise computer users to be wary of online tech support scammers. Tech support fraudsters pose as customer service or tech representatives claiming to be from reputable well-known companies. Tech support cons typically start in one of two ways: an unsolicited phone call or a pop-up warning on your computer or device.

These scammers will call and declare that there is an issue with the victim’s computer, stating it has been hacked, and convincing them into giving access to their computer in order to track and fix the issue. Victims are often convinced to install a free software on their computers to allow them to monitor, manipulate, and perform actions within the victims’ computers, which will also be used to open virtual currency accounts to facilitate the liquidation of their bank accounts. If remote access to their computer is not provided, they may ask the victim for personal information/credit card number to resolve the issue.

