The inauguration ceremony for newly elected Yuma officials will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St.
Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The inauguration ceremony for newly elected Yuma officials will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St.
Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Presiding Municipal Judge James Coil and Councilman Gary Knight were reelected, and newcomers Arturo Morales and Carol Smith were elected to the council. Each will begin a four-year term in office with this inauguration.
The council canceled its first meeting of January and will hold its first official meeting with the new officeholders on Jan. 18.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.