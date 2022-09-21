Inclusive play: Yuma to install playground pieces for wheelchair users

Isaac and Alexis Liggett, parents of a disabled boy, have to drive at least three hours to see their son “have the time of his life” on wheelchair inclusive playground equipment. Normally, 4-year-old AJ is stuck being a spectator as his big sister enjoys the playground equipment.
Yuma has very little in the way of inclusive play options for disabled children. The West Wetlands’ “Castle Park” has some adaptable equipment and wheelchair accessibility. This only means AJ gets to access the park. He can’t play on the equipment.
Also, most wheelchair users are most comfortable and safest in their wheelchairs. AJ, for example, carries a 20-pound vent with him. Consequently, AJ usually just watches other children play.
However, AJ will soon be more than a spectator. The Liggett family is working with the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department to bring wheelchair inclusive playground equipment so that everyone, regardless of their ability, age, limitations or differences, can enjoy Castle Park, whose formal name is Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, 282 N. 12th Ave.
During a Tuesday work session, Eric Urfer, the city’s director of parks and recreation, announced the official launch of the Inclusive Play Project.
“An inclusive playground is a playground in which children of all abilities can traverse throughout the entire playground structure together, interact together and play without boundaries,” Urfer explained.
“That’s a little different than what ADA says,” he added.
The American Disability Act only calls for an accessible pathway from the parking lot to the playground structure and transfer stations where a child must be taken out of the mobility device.
“At that point, it’s either the caregiver’s responsibility or the child’s responsibility to make their way, pull their way through the playground, or be carried throughout the playground,” Urfer said.
In an inclusive playground, the disabled child continues on to the playground structure on their mobility device. “So literally, you can get to the top of every slide. You can get to every play panel with the use of that mobility device, via a wheelchair or a walker,” he noted.
The ramps and the bridges are a little wider so that kids can go back and forth and can accommodate medical equipment.
Other interactive pieces include “parallel play opportunities,” so able-bodied children can climb along right alongside a child that’s in a wheelchair.
“It’s truly an inclusive environment where everyone is playing together,” Urfer said.
City staff has offered two solutions to address the lack of inclusive play opportunities in Yuma: adding play pieces into existing playgrounds when possible and designing a new destination playground with splash pads and other features so that it’s more than just a playground.
The city is in the process of planning the new East Mesa Community Park on Avenue 6E. The park will include an inclusive play space so it will be a destination playground for families seeking inclusive play opportunities. The plan is to install a We-Go-Swing, a We-Go-Round, a Play-Sway Fun glider and communication boards.
“In Arizona, there aren’t any parks that have the three pieces. Yuma will be the first,” Alexis Liggett said.
In addition, the city has started a playground replacement program. “The time is right to at least design spaces to accept inclusive play pieces into those playgrounds,” Urfer noted.
The intent is to kick off the project at the West Wetlands’ Castle Park with the addition of a new inclusive play area. Then the project will be expanded throughout the entire Parks and Recreation system.
“That’s not to say every playground will have an inclusive piece, but we will have space plans for an inclusive piece in most of the playgrounds,” Urfer said, adding that the East Mesa playground will be totally inclusive.
However, the project comes with a couple of challenges. First, inclusive equipment is costly, about 75% more expensive. Second, the features that go with inclusive playgrounds, such as ADA parking and ramps, are more than neighborhood parks can handle due to space.
In addition, inclusive playgrounds tend to become destination parks. “People will travel to those playgrounds. So you have to be careful where you put those,” Urfer said.
“I’ve been fortunate enough in my career to have done these types of projects before. And I’ve also talked to a lot of other communities who have done these as well. And one common thread amongst them all is that there is someone that has come forward to raise the awareness, to show us the need, then stays on to promote and champion the project. This project is no different. We have such a champion here,” Urfer said, referring to the Liggetts.
In a video message, the Liggetts, who also spoke in person, noted that the community members and organizations are supporting the project by donating toward the purchase of play pieces.
“Being a business owner in Yuma County and surrounding areas, we have a big reach with multiple customers, clientele, farmers, other contractors. So when my wife and I discussed this, I just kind of pitched it to a couple of friends and other contractors and business owners, and everyone’s been like, let’s do it,” Isaac Liggett said.
“That’s exactly why the city of Yuma will be the first in Arizona to provide equipment accessible to all so everyone can enjoy it. Remember, handicap or disability is an equal opportunity club. Anybody can join at any time. So come on, let’s get everyone off the sidelines today, tomorrow and future generations so they can come to a wonderful park and everyone can enjoy,” he added.
Alexis Liggett also invited the community to join the effort. “I want you to think of a time when you had to miss out on a family outing because you were sick or when you couldn’t get on a ride at the fair because you just weren’t tall enough and you just watched your friends get to enjoy the ride,” she said.
“Well, for many families, including my own, our loved ones aren’t sick, nor will the day ever come when they will be tall enough per se to get on the ride. This is our reality day in and day out. I cannot explain to you the feeling in my heart as a mother to watch other children’s swing on a swing and mine cannot. I can only imagine a parent getting to watch other parents get them to chase and play with their kids on playground equipment and not being able to if they’re wheelchair users themselves,” Alexis noted.
“I also learned during my search that kids don’t see any differences, especially when they’re playing together, sharing and having a good time. This carries with them, you know, all of life. If we create natural opportunities for children to play together, they just won’t grow up seeing as many differences in life,” she added.
Mayor Doug Nicholls thanked the Liggetts for championing this cause. “I realize it’s not just for your family. It’s for all the families here in Yuma not having those challenges,” he said.
Nicholls also pointed out that community members have the opportunity to donate to the project. To find out more about inclusive play and how to become involved and support the projects, go to www.yumaaz.gov/inclusiveplay.