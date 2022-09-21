Inclusive play: Yuma to install playground pieces for wheelchair users

The parents of 4-year-old AJ, Isaac and Alexis Liggett, want him to be able to play on a playground along with his big sister. Yuma’s Inclusive Play Project is working to make that possible.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LIGGETT FAMILY/FACEBOOK

Isaac and Alexis Liggett, parents of a disabled boy, have to drive at least three hours to see their son “have the time of his life” on wheelchair inclusive playground equipment. Normally, 4-year-old AJ is stuck being a spectator as his big sister enjoys the playground equipment.

Yuma has very little in the way of inclusive play options for disabled children. The West Wetlands’ “Castle Park” has some adaptable equipment and wheelchair accessibility. This only means AJ gets to access the park. He can’t play on the equipment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you