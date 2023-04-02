When it comes to industry, Yuma County’s assets are attracting attention: a lack of turnover, a young population, a low unionization rate, and 52 million consumers within a 10-hour truck haul.
Talent is also driving a lot of the decisions made by companies when it comes to choosing where to locate or relocate.
“We are very blessed to have an abundance of labor and that is a talented labor shed,” said Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.
Engel and Greg LaVann, GYEDC senior vice president, recently updated the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and Yuma City Council on their projects and activities.
Yuma County has a lot of exiting military personnel with desirable skills and security clearances who can go directly into the workforce, such as Yuma Proving Ground and contractors that work at the Marine Corps Air Station.
In addition, the Arizona Western College campus in Wellton is home to a strong manufacturing program, which currently has 160 enrollees right now.
And Yuma County also has a regional labor force of 169,000. “Now keep in mind, that region is a 75-mile radius and it does cross state boundaries and international boundaries. And that is a strength, that is absolutely a strength for us,” Engel said.
“And not to mention, we have a labor shed of workers who for six months out of the year are underemployed,” she added.
These assets have already drawn businesses to Yuma County, including Plug Hydrogen, in partnership with Brightnight, which is building 250 megawatts of solar power in Somerton. It will be located next to Plug, which will use the solar power to produce hydrogen to supply companies in Arizona and southern California.
True North Renewable, also in the Somerton area, will be taking waste, converting it into natural gas and putting it right into the natural gas pipeline. The company will be generating and creating several jobs out in that area.
These two energy projects translate to a $500 million investment “in our backyard” with more than 150 high paying jobs paying, LaVann noted.
And ultimately, they’re helping to create a hub for green manufacturing projects going forward. “We already do it with solar, but obviously that doesn’t create any jobs, but now we’re starting to make other commodities that will be used within automobiles, homes and other industry bases,” he said.
Rings, which is already in place in Somerton, has purchased the former Purina building and is improving it. The company is also expanding its presence there. It manufactures the giant rings used for commercial fishing nets, and the product is sold all over the world.
In San Luis, Project Cleveland is looking at starting a medical device sanitization plant and Piana Nonwovens wants to expand its presence.
Speculative building is taking off, with Chicanos Por La Casa acquiring land at the San Luis Commercial Port of Entry with plans to develop industrial speculative buildings.
Panattoni, an industrial space developer, plans to build an industrial park with more than a million square feet of space in Yuma. A major manufacturing company saw the announcement and contacted GYEDC.
“When they saw that announcement, they said we need to be looking at Yuma because they already have a plant in Mexicali and they’re trying to build the West Coast up, and this is where they want to be,” Engel said.
Panattoni already has 1.2 million square feet of space proposals submitted by companies.
“Essentially, user companies have acknowledged that Yuma is a place that they want to look at for expansion or relocation. And they have actually submitted their full details to Panattoni for proposals and for quotes,” LaVann said.
A solar panel manufacturer is working with Panattoni on the plant layout, which would be upwards of several 100,000 square feet in space. The project, dubbed Project Horizon, would create upwards of 800 jobs and well over $250 million in capital investment.
“If they locate here they will become the third largest private employer in our backyard once they turn the lights and hire those 800 people,” LaVann said.
In addition, EVelution Energy announced plans to build a solar-powered facility in Tacna for the production of cobalt sulfate for electric vehicle batteries.
And, along with Jeff Burt, Yuma’s economic development administrator, GYEDC is working with Ganem Construction on another spec development project that is looking at the Yuma Commerce Center.
“We are supporting this project because we know that the one area where we are deficient is industrial buildings. We’ve lost projects, we’ve brought that before our board, we’ve demonstrated how many jobs, how much capital investment has been lost because we don’t have the industrial presence,” LaVann explained.
“So every project that we can stack on top of each other really builds our business case for why Yuma and why we set ourselves apart. We know that we’re a better labor force base, we know that we’re a cheaper option than Phoenix, we know we’re a more productive option to the bigger metro areas, but without the other key element, which is industrial space, companies just don’t want to carry that on their debt books. So we really need to find that partner who’s willing to build space on their behalf,” he added.