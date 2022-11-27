Yuma County is feeling the impact of inflation, according to a financial report to the Board of Supervisors.
Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June and fell slightly to 7.7% in October. However, the inflation rate is nearly 14% when compared to two years ago.
“A couple of years back during the pandemic, we did have pretty low inflation, but if you look at inflation over the last two years, we’re having a compound effect of that,” said Budget Director Tony Struck during an overview of the first-quarter financial for fiscal year 2022/23.
“That is impacting some revenues and also expenses,” he noted.
Costs have increased for natural gas, gasoline, electricity and new vehicles, which is also causing supply chain issues. Food is up almost 11%.
“That does not necessarily affect the county, but for the community. Interesting that food away from home is actually cheaper than food at home,” Struck said.
All consumer items together increased 7.7% for October. Removing food and energy, core inflation is 6.3%.
First-quarter revenues have increased “fairly significantly” over the last four years, from around $16 million to $20 million in the current quarter. Property tax revenues have been a little higher than typical.
State-shared sales taxes, county sales taxes and charges for services are also up. Sales tax collections have been higher even during the summer when they normally are lower. The county collected $20.4 million in general fund revenues in the first quarter of a $108 million annual budget.
“We are a couple million more higher than what I would expect through the first quarter,” Struck said. “Because we had strong collections statewide and in the county, we’re actually about a quarter of the way through on state and county sales taxes.”
A positive impact of inflation is that interest on investments is higher because rates are getting better returns. Consequently, the county has a higher fund balance.
The county’s state-shared sales tax revenues have been increasing and running higher than in the past couple of years. Same thing for the general county sales tax revenues.
Retail sales have increased annually. Contracting revenues spiked in 2021 and dropped last year but increased again this year. Some of the other major categories, such as remote sales, are doing well.
Revenues, especially state-shared sales tax, are likely to level off in the spring, Struck noted.
Expenses for the first quarter are quite a bit higher than last year. “There’s a couple of reasons for that,” Struck said. “On the personnel side of things, there were seven pay periods paid this year, instead of six, so that has an impact on actual expenditures.”
The county also increased the number of full-time employees and pay. However, the county is about $2.5 million under expected due to vacant positions, some in the Sheriff’s Office and Attorney’s Office. The new Superior Court Division 7 isn’t fully implemented yet.
The rise in the minimum wage from $12.80 to $13.65 in January is not expected to significantly affect the budget as very few county employees earn the minimum wage.
On the supplies and services side of things, capital outlay is pretty much where the county expects it to be, but there are a few line items that are “concerning,” such as fuel for the Sheriff’s Office and solid waste, which is higher than anticipated.
“They usually wouldn’t have spent it, and so I’m assuming that inflation is having an impact on that,” Struck said.
The supervisors expressed concern with the rise in costs. “I am somewhat worried that we might have underestimated the increases in inflation sustained over time. That to me will probably necessitate that sometime after January we kind of sit and look again at where we’re at now,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
“I think we’ve been conservative enough,” he noted. However, he expressed concern about the construction budgets. “Most buildings that we thought at one point in time we could do for $20, $30 million are now in the $40, $50 million range, and I don’t see this changing much … I think that it’d be wise for us to take a look at the mid-year situation and see if any adjustments need to be made.”
He also noted that the county might have to delay some projects.
“It’s not just the inflation that we see. We see large companies all over the U.S. in the last two or three weeks laying off people. A little bit of a concern,” Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines added.
Reyes asked staff to update the supervisors on a quarterly basis. “We need to keep a close eye. We can’t do this yearly. The situation seems to be moving somewhat fast,” he said.