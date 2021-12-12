At least 20 to 25 migrants a day show up at the Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Department. Some are dropped off by immigration officials. Some arrive on their own. Some take Uber rides to the hospital.
An additional four to five maternity patients, also migrants, go to the hospital every day, some for checkups and some ready to deliver, with a number of babies winding up in the newborn intensive care unit. The maternity unit is currently at 125% capacity.
Mayor Doug Nicholls issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday due to the “unprecedented” numbers of asylum seekers entering through Yuma. A city news release stated that “this surge of migrants has and will continue to strain the ability of medical staff and local hospital resources to provide essential and necessary medical care.”
The proclamation itself notes that the “flood of migrants” crossing from Mexico into the United States through the Yuma area numbered more than 6,000 migrants in the previous five days, “placing an unsustainable demand” on the local healthcare system.
Many of the migrants are families seeking asylum in the United States after fleeing poverty and gang violence in Central America, Cuba and Haiti.
Yuma Regional Medical Center is certainly feeling that strain, according to Dr. Robert Trenschel, CEO and president of YRMC.
“The issue is that we’ve got a good amount of COVID right now,” Trenschel told the Yuma Sun. “The ICU is full right now so we have to discharge patients to make room.”
However, discharging a patient is not as simple as letting them walk out the door. By law, hospitals have to provide a “safe discharge,” which means YRMC has to ensure that the patient has somewhere safe to go after being released.
“When we discharge maternity patients, we have to buy car seats for them, sometimes we get hotel rooms because they have nowhere to go,” Trenschel said.
“It’s a challenge for the system because they don’t have any resources. There’s no family resources here,” he added.
Ensuring a safe discharge sometimes means a patient winds up staying in the hospital longer, which backs up the Emergency Department and results in fewer hospital beds available. Consequently, as a result of the influx, YRMC has canceled all non-emergent procedures.
Hospitals are obligated under federal law to treat everyone that walks through the door. Facilities can’t ask about the residency status of patients. Staff can surmise that patients are migrants because they’re brought in by Border Patrol agents or by the information they provide.
Nevertheless, “if you show up at the hospital, you’re taken care of,” Trenschel said.
He did not know whether some of the migrants had come to the U.S. specifically in search of healthcare. Migrants have been treated for conditions across the spectrum, including dehydration and severe diabetes with several patients who needed dialysis. One patient with severe heart disease was on the verge of needing a bypass.
“We’re managing the volume right now, but it could turn into disaster at any time,” Trenschel said.
“They have to stop coming across. We can’t handle that volume and our normal winter volumes that are here and the COVID volume on top of that. We don’t have the healthcare system built for that, and it’s taxing the resources,” he added.
Trenschel wrote to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to ask for assistance and is working with the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association on the issue.