A free informational forum is being held to help new citizens understand and know the rights provided to them by the U.S. Constitution.
The Yuma County Law Library, in collaboration with the Law Office of Attorney Sebastian Sanchez, will hold an Immigration Information Forum at noon today, April 7, at the Yuma Main Library, located at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
“This will be the second time that we have had this as a subject,’ said Law Library Manager Maria Beltran. “The last time was right before the pandemic, when we had to stop. We are now getting started back up again.”
The forum, which is also done in partnership with the Yuma County Superior Courts, is part of a no-cost series of sessions of free informational clinics designed to assist self-represented litigants with various types of cases.
While having a conviction set aside, wills and estates, divorce and child custody, legal guardianship and landlord and tenant matters are all regular subjects of the free informational clinics, Beltran said she is looking at adding others in the future.
“We are trying to see what the community wants to know more about so we can add additional topics,” Beltran said.
The clinic will be given in Spanish with an English interpreter present.
While no legal advice will be given, those who attend will receive helpful information on citizenship, asylum and how to petition for an alien relative and what resources are available in the community.
Organizers said the clinics are designed to assist people who need basic legal help but don’t have the money to hire an attorney, or want to do it themselves, but aren’t sure how.
Providing help to self-represented litigants, according to organizers, also provides a valuable service to the court system, because they often have difficulty preparing and filing documents and meeting procedural requirements, which can cause delays in their cases.
Although advance registration is not required, it is recommended. Anyone interested in attending can call the Law Library at (928) 817-4165 for more information.