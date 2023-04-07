Free clinic

A free informational forum is being held to help new citizens understand and know the rights provided to them by the U.S. Constitution.

The Yuma County Law Library, in collaboration with the Law Office of Attorney Sebastian Sanchez, will hold an Immigration Information Forum at noon today, April 7, at the Yuma Main Library, located at 2951 S. 21st Drive.

