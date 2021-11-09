The infrastructure bill President Biden is expected to sign into law includes money to cover the remaining cost to enlarge and modernize the U.S. Port of Entry in San Luis, Ariz.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act, a $1.2 trillion bill that sets aside $550 billion in federal funds for roads, bridges, mass transit, airports and other transportation improvements.
Of that, $3.85 billion is set aside for improvements to U.S. ports of entry, including $147 million for the San Luis I crossing in downtown San Luis, according to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly's office. Additional funding is also earmarked to build a new port of of entry in Douglas and to rehabilitate the existing one in that city.
San Luis has long sought funding from the federal government for port expansion and upgrades to shorten the wait times to cross the border among growing numbers of commercial and private vehicles and pedestrians arriving from Mexico.
The Trump administration in 2017 requested $248 million from Congress for port of entry modernization in San Luis, but the request was reduced in the Senate in 2019 to $152.4 million.
In the years since then, the city has continued to lobby lawmakers and federal officials to make up the balance of the anticipated cost of additional vehicle lanes, inspection canopies, storage, pedestrian facilities and other upgrades needed to shorten lines.
San Luis officials say congestion at border has served to discourage Mexican shoppers from crossing the border to shop in the city's stores, and has otherwise hampered cross-border commerce and traffic.
The money from the infrastructure bill brings total funding for the San Luis border crossing modernization project to nearly $300 million.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez praised Kelly and Arizona's other U.S. senator, Kyrsten Sinema, Gov. Doug Ducey and other state leaders for their efforts in securing the funding.
"This is a tremendous investment to the city of San Luis and the city of San Luis Rio Colorado and a major investment in the future of our cross-border relationship and economies," Sanchez said in a prepared statement. "Now we have to shift focus to working with our federal partners in the design and construction of this project. We will continue working arduously for the future of our community and our residents."
Work on the San Luis I port could is expected to begin in 2022.
Meanwhile, complementary modernization work is expected to be expected to take place at the nearby Mexican port of entry that serves as the gateway for travelers heading into San Luis Rio Colorado from San Luis, Ariz.
In a visit to the area in September, Sonora Gov. Alfonzo Durazo announced 550 million pesos had been earmarked from Mexico's customs trust fund to finance improvements to include additional car lanes equipped with high- and low-penetration X-ray technology for inspection of arriving vehicles.
The funding is part of the 50 billion in pesos released in April by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for technology and other improvements to Mexico customs facilities aimed at promoting the flow of commercial and tourist traffic into the country.
Durazo said work at the Mexican port could begin as soon as 2022.