Five thousand initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are slated to arrive in Yuma County between Monday and Wednesday of next week, which the Yuma County Public Health Services District plans to begin dispensing “right away” in a phased approach.
According to Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez, Yuma County is not receiving the Pfizer vaccine in its first allocation; whether it will receive Pfizer doses in the future is still to be determined.
Moderna is “a much more flexible vaccine,” Gomez said. “It can be stored at regular temperature; it does not require the ultra cold storage (as Pfizer requires) which, as a rural community, gives us a higher level of flexibility as far as deploying it.”
WHO IS FIRST IN LINE FOR THE VACCINE?
Following the framework of the vaccine allocation plan adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and an advisory panel of state, local and tribal experts convened by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), vaccines will be distributed in phases, beginning with the “priority population” of frontline healthcare personnel – doctors, nurses, pharmacists, EMTs, home health aides, medical and nursing assistants, etc. – and staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities (“phase 1a”).
Gomez noted that the vaccinations for skilled nursing facilities will be part of the health district’s partnership with local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, whose technicians will go on site to administer vaccinations to staff and residents.
“We expect that vaccination strategy to start as early as the week of Dec. 27,” Gomez said. “That will continue until all the skilled nursing facilities and that population is vaccinated.”
According to Gomez, the Yuma County Health District will directly allocate vaccines to some of the area’s “larger networks” of frontline workers – Yuma Regional Medical Center, Sunset Health and Regional Center for Border Health.
“We are working, as part of an onboarding process, to make sure that other local providers and first responders receive either smaller allocations to vaccinate their staff or in conjunction with us as a health department being the lead for vaccination clinics,” Gomez said.
Slated to commence in February, the second half of the initial vaccination phase (“phase 1b”), will make vaccines available to prioritized essential workers including educators, childcare providers and protective service members, such as law enforcement and corrections officers and other emergency response staff.
Prioritization, according to Gomez, was established by the CDC and the vaccine advisory panel convened by ADHS.
“As we receive more vaccines, we will continue to partner with community agencies and our clinical partners to open up points of dispensing,” Gomez said. “They will help us expand the capacity to vaccinate, which will be critical.”
Gomez said this partnership will help the health district ensure residents have equitable access to the vaccine across Yuma County.
“Being part of the vaccination response is something we’re going to continue to need the community’s help with to ensure that we have a safe, rapid deployment of vaccines that is equitable,” she said.
The health district anticipates vaccines becoming available to the general public – namely individuals who are not considered frontline workers, elderly or vulnerable – in March or April.
“There’s a lot of factors,” Gomez said. “It depends on vaccine availability, it depends on how quickly we can vaccinate the workforce in the initial phase. That could take anywhere from one to two months. Our best estimate (for general availability) would be March or April. If more vaccines become available, we can go faster if we have a larger allocation, and that timeline may change.”
According to Gomez, the health district expects that the “expansion criteria for who gets the vaccine will expand” as more shipments of the vaccine arrive.
Additional specifics on the vaccine are slated to be released Monday on the county’s website, www.yumacountyaz.gov, to aid the public in making informed decisions.
“We realize that there’s a level of vaccine hesitancy; however, I’m happy to report that for the most part here in our community, there seems to be a very (positive) response to receiving the vaccine,” Gomez said. “Most people indicated that they’re interested in getting it.”
Yuma County Health District Director of Nursing Kathy Ward noted that the Moderna vaccine is for individuals 18 and older. This criteria may change if a vaccine is developed for younger ages, but in the meantime, this percentage of the population will not be vaccinated.
“We need to continue protecting them,” Ward said. “There’s vulnerable people in those ages and that population, and that’s something very important that we need to remember.”
VACCINES WILL BE ADMINISTERED IN TWO DOSES
The Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. When individuals receive their first dose of the vaccine, their contact information will be gathered to notify them when the time comes to receive their second dose.
Both doses are essential for full vaccination; the doses are not interchangeable.
“The first dose is meant to help your body recognize the virus and start building immunity; the second dose is what really strengthens your immune response,” Gomez said. “You need both of them.”
The vaccine will be available to residents at no cost, “so that will not be a barrier to anyone that wants to receive the vaccination,” Gomez said.
From the health district’s perspective, receiving a vaccine is a personal choice and not mandatory.
“Our job is just to make sure that we have the vaccine (and) that we have the information to share with you so that you can make the decision that’s most appropriate for you and your family,” Gomez said.
The Moderna vaccine does pose side effects: possible pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle ache and chills.
“It’s nothing uncharacteristic to what we’ve seen with other vaccines,” Gomez said.
Ward noted that side effects are only reported to occur in 10-15% of vaccinated individuals; the vaccine itself has a 94-95% efficacy rate.
According to Gomez, the Moderna vaccine has gone through the necessary testing processes and is “very safe.” Once the health district has received its allocated doses and is ready to deploy them, additional and Moderna-specific information will be provided to the public.
“We expect that…as other vaccines continue to be approved, we might get different types of vaccines,” she added. “Any information relevant to that type or brand of vaccine will be posted so that residents can make important decisions.”
EVEN WITH VACCINE, MITIGATION PRACTICES MUST CONTINUE
Receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine is an important strategy health officials have discussed in-depth for “a long, long time” and is “something that could really help us curve this pandemic and get us back to normal as quickly as possible,” Gomez said.
But the vaccine is not a quick fix. Until the vaccine is accessible to all of the residents who wish to receive it, Yuma County at large is urged to continue practicing mitigation strategies such as social distancing and the wearing of masks.
“There are some individuals who may not be able to receive the vaccine for some time,” Gomez said. “We have executive orders in place, and those are meant to protect the health of the community. In some instances, as you know right now, we have community spread (of COVID-19). Right now...businesses and schools are allowed to operate because they’ve agreed to adhere to some guidelines that say they will practice increased hygiene, they will enforce mask wearing, and that really is what’s keeping our economy open and moving.”
When local officials see a visible decline in COVID-19 positivity rates, they will begin having dialogue on what “easing up” and “scaling back” on restrictions will look like – but it will require the patience and collaboration of all Yuma County residents, Gomez stated.
“It’s very important to emphasize: We can’t let our guard down,” Gomez said. “This is a little ray of hope but, again, you need two vaccinations. Best case scenario, you’re looking at a 28-day period between first and second dose. Until everybody has access to the vaccine who wants it, it is important to continue to be safe.”
Gomez noted that oftentimes when the health district conducts contact tracing for new infections, individuals are unable to identify where or by whom they may have been exposed, as the majority of infected individuals are asymptomatic.
With Christmas around the corner, residents are urged to forgo large gatherings, especially with loved ones who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 or have underlying health conditions. Families who are gathering for the holiday are encouraged to keep their groups small and convene outdoors rather than indoors.
“Just because we’re separated doesn’t mean we’re not connected,” Gomez said. “Please continue to check on your loved ones. Please continue to call, Zoom, do whatever you need to – that connectedness to know that they’re OK is important.”
The health district continues to provide updates on positive COVID-19 cases and mortalities each weekday at www.yumacountyaz.gov, and www.facebook.com/yumacountyaz.
The updates, according to Gomez, are more than mere statistics.
“Those aren’t just numbers; those are people,” Gomez said. “Every time we have to report a death, that is somebody’s father, that is somebody’s grandmother. And I think at this point we’ve all come across a situation where it’s hit home, where it’s been a coworker or a relative, and that is heartbreaking. Yes, we lose people every day to other issues, to other conditions and accidents, that is true. But this is a virus, and one that we can control by doing simple things like washing our hands and wearing a face mask – very simple, non-invasive (things).”
While hope is on the horizon, Yuma County is not in the clear yet; a continued commitment to mitigation practices are critical for a return to normalcy.
“I don’t want to say we’re at the finish line, but we’re inching closer and there is some hope,” Gomez said. “This vaccine is not the final answer.”