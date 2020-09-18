One motorist was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center Tuesday evening following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 and Avenue D.
Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department Chief Paul De Anda said that at approximately 6:13 p.m. firefighters responded to the location for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a female driver, who was suffering from pain on her left side, trapped inside her red sedan.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, a silver Ford pickup truck, was already out of his vehicle and stated he was not injured.
De Anda said the injured female driver needed to be extricated from her vehicle, and firefighters used a hydraulic power tool to cut away the driver’s side front door to get to her.
She was then placed in full cervical spine precautions and removed from the car onto a backboard. Due to the nature of her injuries, she was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
According to a bystander, the female in the red sedan was westbound and ran a red light, which caused the Ford pickup, which was traveling northbound, to strike her vehicle.
The red sedan then ran off the road and into a chain link fence, before coming to rest against an electrical box panel.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.