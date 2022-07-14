Deputies and volunteers from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, along with soldiers from the National Guard and Yuma Border Patrol agents, searched for several hours for a motorist who had been injured in a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, at approximately 3:22 a.m., YCSO received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the desert area of East County 4th Street and South Avenue 18 ¾E.
The driver called 911 to report the collision but seemed disoriented and lost contact with emergency dispatch. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the vehicle, but not the driver.
A search was initiated with National Guard soldiers, Yuma Border Patrol agents, CBP Air & Marine Operations, YCSO volunteers and its Search and Rescue team all attempting to locate the driver in the area’s rugged terrain.
The canal was also searched thoroughly as it appeared the driver may have fallen into it.
“During the initial search, deputies found the vehicle had leapt over a canal and collided with a fence,” Pavlak said.
A Border Patrol BORSTAR K9 also arrived and began tracking the driver, eventually alerting the searchers to an overgrown area of thick salt cedar brush.
The driver for unknown reasons had crawled approximately 60 feet deep into the salt cedar brush, and was found unresponsive at approximately 12:58 p.m.
The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition due to dehydration and injuries from the collision but is now listed in stable condition.
